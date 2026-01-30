CharMeck 311 takes more than 1,500 calls during ice storm

CHARLOTTE — The phone was ringing off the hook inside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg 311 Center last weekend and the operators handled it with ease. The city of Charlotte says 311 operators are preparing for another busy weekend with snow in Charlotte’s forecast.

Inside the Government Center is the nucleus is 311. If you call for help, it will either be answered there or in a call center in north Charlotte. This weekend, operators will be standing by to help.

“311 did a great job last weekend,” Charlotte City Council Member Dante Anderson said. “They’ll be working this weekend, as well, and staffing up to ensure that if residents really need information or need assistance, they’re able to get the right communication.”

Last Saturday, the city says 311 took 826 calls and they were answered in an average of 24 seconds. The city says 46% of the calls were public safety related. On Sunday, 311 operators answered 726 calls in an average of 1 second. The city says 56% were general questions, 29% were public safety related and 15% were Charlotte Water related.

Charlotte City Council Public Safety Chair Dante Anderson is stressing for people to call 311 for things, such as downed trees and water breaks and only call 911 for emergencies.

“If there’s fire, if someone has been injured, if someone has had a heart attack or something in the home, call 911,” Anderson said.

Charlotte resident Jamal Burns says he is ready for the snow and any emergencies.

“I’m trying to stay warm,” he said. “I had the heat on 80 degrees.”

“I probably ate all my snacks from last weekend, so now I got to re-up on the snacks,” he said.

In terms of actual emergencies, last weekend Charlotte Fire responded to about 700 calls and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to 118 storm-related calls.

Due to the snowstorm, 311 will be in service this weekend from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is typically closed on weekends.

City of Charlotte stats for last weekend’s ice storm:

311:

Saturday: 826 Calls Received with a 24-second Average Speed of Answer. 46% of the calls handled were Public Safety related.

Sunday: 726 Calls Received with a 1-second Average Speed of Answer. 56% of the calls were general questions, 29% were Public Safety related and 15% were directed to Charlotte Water.

Airport:

100 tons of solid deicer and 25,000 gallons of liquid deicer applied to runways, taxiways, roads and pedestrian areas

CATS:

Approximately 30,000 pounds of ice melt used systemwide. 10 ice cutter trains deployed throughout the storm, operating 24 hours a day. CATS Customer Service Call Center handled 675 calls on Monday, Jan. 26

CDOT:

More than 2,000 miles of roads treated and cleared. 125,000 gallons of brine, 3,500 pounds of salt spread, 11 traffic signal and 4 fiber calls answered

Charlotte Fire:

Firefighters responded to more than 700 calls. More than 300 members on duty both days. 1,700 hours of OT worked.

CMPD:

Police responded to 118-storm related crash calls for service

Charlotte Water:

136 staff worked at 17 facilities. Charlotte Water answered 31 calls for service and addressed 10 issues in the field. Repairs at 2 wastewater facilities due to freezing temps.

