CATS offering free NYE rides in partnership with Miller Lite

CHARLOTTE — Planning on seeing the Crown drop at midnight or celebrating the beginning of 2024 around Uptown?

CATS is offering free rides for passengers on New Year’s Eve to keep residents safe on the streets.

Riding buses and the CityLYNX Gold and LYNX Blue lines will come at no cost from 5 a.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

CATS partnered with the Miller Lites Free Rides program to provide this service to Charlotte.

“We are thrilled to usher in 2024 by offering a New Year’s Eve Free Rides program right here in Charlotte. As we look ahead to the promise that the new year brings, we also celebrate this program in the Queen City,” said Larina Green, CATS Marketing Manager. “As we strive to enhance the community experience, this initiative not only provides free rides but symbolizes our commitment to fostering a safer and more joyous celebration for every Charlottean.”

In addition to Charlotte, the program offers fare-free rides on New Year’s Eve to residents in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

CATS is also operating on a regular Sunday schedule on Monday, New Year’s Day.

