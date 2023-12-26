New Year’s Eve parties, celebrations in Charlotte to ring in 2024

CHARLOTTE — It’s almost time to ring in the new year and there are plenty of places in the Queen City where you can do it in style.

Here are a few celebrations we’ve highlighted:

CLT NYE in Uptown

This family-friendly event will feature live music, the lighting of the Queen City crown and fireworks at midnight. Festivities kick off at 8 p.m. on Tryon Street at Levine Avenue of the Arts. Admission is free. Click here for more information.

Charlotte New Year’s Eve Bar Crawl in Uptown

Enjoy drink specials at participating bars, Champagne toast, plus party beads and a souvenir koozie. Welcome party and registration is from 4 to 7 p.m. Participating venues include Mortimer’s, The Local, Ri Ra, Tattooz & Booz, Prohibition and Novelty Smoke. Tickets start at $21.99. Click here for more information.

New Year’s Eve at WinterFest (Carowinds)

Ring in 2024 with the sights and sounds of WinterFest. Family-friendly festivities will begin at 5 p.m. There will be several early-evening countdowns for the little ones in addition to the main countdown at midnight with fireworks. Tickets start at $32.99. Click here for more information.

Rich & Bennett’s NYE Bash in South End

Rich and Bennett will host their annual NYE Bash at Tyber Creek Pub. Admission includes light hors d’oeuvres, party favors, beer, wine, liquor, champagne, and a balloon drop at midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m. for early entry. Ticket prices start at $85. Click here for more information.

VBGB New Year’s Eve Dance Party at AvidXchange Music Factory

The heated tent area at VBGB will become a giant dance floor at this all-inclusive NYE party. Admission includes buffet, drinks, party favors, Champagne toast at midnight, and parking. Tickets start at $100. Click here for more information.

Noon Year’s Eve Parties

Northlake Mall is hosting its annual Noon Years Eve party on Thursday. There will be a kid-friendly New Years Eve celebration with singing, dancing, face-painting, balloon twisting, snacks, crafts, and a noon balloon drop. Click here for sign up information.

Families can go to Birkdale Village in Huntersville for a Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Jan. 7. It’s been rescheduled until then due to the forecasted rain on New Year’s Eve. It will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and features activities like ice skating, face painting, balloon artists, live entertainment, donuts, cocoa, and more. Click here for more information.

On Friday, the Union County Public Library in Monroe will host its family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve party. Head to the Main Library at 316 East Windsor Street for the 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. celebration. Expect crafts and a countdown to the new year. All activities are geared for grades K through 5. Click here for more information.

New Year’s Eve Trail Race at USNWC

If you’d prefer to skip the parties and kick off 2024 by racing through the woods, the Whitewater Center is hosting two races that will take place New Year’s Eve. Headlamps are required for the nighttime races. Click here for more information.

Disco Desert: NYE Celebration at The Music Yard at SouthBound

Partygoers can enjoy a Disco Desert themed night that includes live music and DJs on multiple stages and other festivities beginning at 7 p.m. Open to anyone 21 and older. Tickets start at $40. Click here for more information.

Other places hosting New Year’s Eve events include:

Hattie’s Tap & Tavern (link)

Ink N Ivy (link)

Nuvole Rooftop TwentyTwo (link)

Petra’s (link)

Petty Thieves Brewing (link)

Pinhouse (link)

Puttery Charlotte (link)

Queen Park Social (link)

Resident Culture South End (link)

Oak Room (link)

