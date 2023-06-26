CATS to receive $30 million for electric fleet

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System has received $30 million from the Federal Transit Administration for new buses, according to a release.

With the money, 31 diesel buses with low or no emissions will be replaced and training will be provided on how to maintain and operate the company’s electric fleet.

The full investment totals roughly $57 million.

“CATS is working diligently on replacing it’s old, diesel buses. We are grateful to FTA for this award which will support our efforts to create a more sustainable, equitable, and efficient system for our community,” said Brent Cagle, Interim Chief Executive Officer of CATS.

“We are also very grateful for the support of our Metropolitan Transit Commission and Charlotte City Council, our federal and state delegations, as well as our partners at Mecklenburg County and Centralina Council of Governments for their support of this application,” Cagle added.

In February, Channel 9 reported that Charlotte planned to buy 15 electric buses and 15 hybrid buses that are electric and use diesel gas .Mayor Vi Lyles broke a 5-5 tie for a vote at a city council meeting to authorize the purchase.

The funding will allow CATS to buy the following:

15 battery electric buses (BEB) and 16 hybrid electric-diesel buses

15 battery electric bus charging stations

Natural gas generator, replacing an existing diesel generator to ensure continuity of operations

Advancement of CATS workforce development and training program, eSERVE Academy

Software upgrades to current yard management systems and tooling for electric vehicle repair and maintenance

