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Organizer of Charlotte street takeover released after ICE no-show, sheriff says

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Woodlawn Road
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office stated that ICE did not pick up a man accused of organizing a south Charlotte street takeover.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Jefferies Herandez-Moreno after police say he organized and participated in a street takeover.

READ MORE: How CMPD tracked down man they say organized south Charlotte street takeover

He is a Honduran citizen and is in the country illegally, according to court records.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says ICE was notified about his detainer, but the federal agency did not pick him up in the 48-hour detainer period. So he was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office statement regarding the ICE detainer: “He bonded out. ICE was notified, and the detainer was lifted. He was released from the detention center May 29, 2026, at 4:14 p.m.”

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