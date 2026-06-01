Organizer of Charlotte street takeover released after ICE no-show, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office stated that ICE did not pick up a man accused of organizing a south Charlotte street takeover.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Jefferies Herandez-Moreno after police say he organized and participated in a street takeover.

He is a Honduran citizen and is in the country illegally, according to court records.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says ICE was notified about his detainer, but the federal agency did not pick him up in the 48-hour detainer period. So he was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.

A spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says ICE was notified about the detainer but did not pick him up within the 48 hour detainer time period so he was released. https://t.co/gildkb6RwK — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 1, 2026

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office statement regarding the ICE detainer: “He bonded out. ICE was notified, and the detainer was lifted. He was released from the detention center May 29, 2026, at 4:14 p.m.”

©2026 Cox Media Group