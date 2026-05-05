CATS employees to transition to new transportation authority

CHARLOTTE — Employees of the Charlotte Area Transit System will transition to the newly formed Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority on Jan. 1.

The MPTA was established after voters in Mecklenburg County approved a one-cent sales tax increase for transit last fall.

The city of Charlotte stated that no employee jobs, benefits or tenure will be lost due to this move.

The sales tax increase is slated to go into effect in July, with the city anticipating $100 million in revenue from it this year.

The expected revenue from the sales tax increase will fund several transportation projects in the city. These include advancing the Red Line commuter rail project to its 30% design phase.

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The funding will also support several road projects that have been long desired by the community. Among these are improvements to the Eastway and Shamrock Drive intersection. Additionally, the second phase of the Bryant Farms Road extension is planned for construction.

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