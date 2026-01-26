Local

CATS restores bus and rail services, expects refreeze to impact evening operations

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) resumed services Monday at 10 a.m. after operations were suspended due to Sunday’s ice storm.

All services will end at midnight because it is expected that there will be a refreeze, CATS officials said.

The last Blue Line train will leave UNC Charlotte and I-485 stations at midnight.

The final bus routes will depart the Charlotte Transportation Center at midnight.

The following is a rundown of CATS services planned for today:

  • Gold Line Service remains suspended, with an anticipated reopening Tuesday.
  • Blue Line will operate on a 30-minute frequency.
  • Buses are operating along main routes, but some routes are suspended. See below.
  • Express Bus remains suspended, with an anticipated resumption of service Tuesday.
  • CATS Micro is operational, but customers should expect possible delays due to conditions along neighborhood streets.
  • STS is open and operational for customers.
  • The Lost & Found office at CTC is closed today.

The following bus routes are suspended today due to road conditions:

  • 56: Arrowood
  • 57: Archdale/SouthPark
  • 58: Pineville
  • 59: North Meck Connector
  • 221: East Harris Boulevard-Idlewild Road
  • 222: Pence Road
  • 235: West Charlotte Connector
  • All Express routes

CATS will continue to monitor weather conditions.

