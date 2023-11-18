CATS schedule and routes adjust for Thanksgiving and annual parade

CHARLOTTE — Ahead of the holiday, the Charlotte Area Transit System announced changes to accommodate Thanksgiving travel.

All CATS bus routes and the light rail lines will follow a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, and Black Friday, Nov. 24.

The CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed those same days.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, Nov. 22, the following bus routes and stops will adjust in order to avoid the annual Thanksgiving Eve parade.

Route 16 at South Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and MLK Boulevard

Route 11 and 21 at North Tryon Street between 9th Street and 11th Street

Routes 1, 5, 7, 8, 22, 26, 34 and 35 on Tryon Street between Morehead Street and 12th Street

To see which stops will be missed and for how long, click here.

See all CATS bus routes and schedules here.

Call CATS customer service for any questions or concerns at 704-336-RIDE (7433).

(WATCH: Carolina Strong: Father, son duo donate thousands of turkeys to Charlotte Rescue Mission)

Carolina Strong: Father, son duo donate thousands of turkeys to Charlotte Rescue Mission

©2023 Cox Media Group