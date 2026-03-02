CDC: Measles cases surge six times higher than expected for an entire year

CHARLOTTE — In 27 states, more than 1,100 measles cases have been reported in a concerning spike in the measles outbreak.

That’s six times more than what’s typically expected for an entire year, according to the CDC.

Most of the confirmed cases this year are in people ages 5 to 19.

With spring break travel on the horizon, doctors fear more cases could pop up.

You can still catch measles if you’re vaccinated, but doctors say both doses of the vaccine lower your risk of severe infection.

It’s important to monitor for symptoms if you think you may have been exposed to measles.

“At first, it can look like a cold,” Dr. Sarah Nosal, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, said. “You can get a fever and a cough, red eyes, runny nose, but as you get more sick, 1 in 4 individuals or children who get measles will end up hospitalized.”

This comes as another case of measles was recently confirmed in Union County.

The health department said it’s the second case involving an unvaccinated child under the age of 5. That child visited the Novant Children’s location in Monroe on Feb. 19 between 8 and 11 a.m. They also went to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Urgent Care Tuesday night staring at 8 until 2 a.m. the following day.

North Carolina is reporting 23 confirmed cases in Union, Burke, Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties.

