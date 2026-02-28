Union County confirms second measles case

UNION, N.C. — Union County Public Health and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed a second case of measles in an unvaccinated child under age 5 on Thursday.

Health officials have identified two health care facilities in Monroe where the public may have been exposed to the virus earlier this month.

The confirmed case involves a child who was not attending school during the infectious period, officials said. Based on the current investigation, there is no known epidemiological link between this case and previously reported measles exposures in the county.

Nine out of 10 people near a person infected with measles will become infected if they are not immune through vaccination or a previous illness, health officials explained.

Potential exposure occurred at Novant Child and Adolescent Medical Group on Feb. 19, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. A second exposure window was identified at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Urgent Care – Union between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 1:55 a.m. on Wednesday. Union County Public Health said it is coordinating with both health care facilities to identify and notify people who were present during those times.

Health officials said they are prioritizing notifications to ensure individuals who may benefit from post-exposure prophylaxis are contacted within the recommended 72-hour 0window. Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can live in a room for up to 2 hours after an infected person has left.

The MMR vaccine is the primary method for preventing the disease, health officials said. Union County Public Health provides free MMR vaccinations for children up to age 18 and low-cost options for adults at its clinic located at Union County Human Services on 2330 Concord Ave. in Monroe. Vaccination can still prevent illness if it is received within a few days of exposure.

Residents who suspect they have measles are advised to stay home and contact their health care provider immediately. Health officials said they recommend calling ahead before visiting an emergency department or clinic to receive guidance on how to avoid contact with other patients.

