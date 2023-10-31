CEENTA patients with UnitedHealthcare will be in-network again

CHARLOTTE — Patients with UnitedHealthcare will once again be in-network with Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates.
It’s big relief for families with UnitedHealthcare insurance.
The in-network coverage starts on Dec. 1.
Earlier this year, the two sides couldn’t agree on a new contract. That meant anyone with United insurance had to pay out-of-network prices or find a new ENT doctor.
Multiple patients told Action 9 they even offered to pay cash, but said CEENTA wouldn’t accept it.
CEENTA has 18 offices across the Carolinas.
