CEO gets $7.75M for south Charlotte mansion

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte mansion recently sold for $7.75 million, close to its asking price.

The home on Eagle Glen sold Nov. 27, about two months after hitting the market at just shy of $8 million on Sept. 23. The property went under contract just days after its listing. It was sold by Foxcroft Equity LLC, an entity linked to Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) CEO David B. Smith, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The home was bought by Charlotte-based Biltmore Red Cardinal NC LLC. No further details on that entity are listed on the North Carolina Secretary of State’s website.

The estate sits on a 1.09-acre lot in Seven Eagles, overlooking the Quail Hollow Club golf course. At nearly 12,300 square feet, the mansion houses seven bedrooms along with seven full and four half bathrooms.

Smith sold the Eagle Glen home about a year after purchasing another mansion on Quail Hollow’s golf course through the same limited liability company. Foxcroft Equity paid $7.6 million for that 10,000-square-foot home on Baltusrol Lane.

