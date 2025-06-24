CEO of major Charlotte chain snags $6.8M home, one of Mecklenburg County’s priciest in May

CHARLOTTE — The CEO of a major Charlotte restaurant chain purchased one of Mecklenburg County’s most expensive homes last month.

Bojangles CEO Jose Armario paid $6.85 million for an 8,800-square-foot home in south Charlotte’s Carmel Estates West neighborhood, according to county real estate records. The white brick home was built in 2021. It has four bedrooms, with four full and three half bathrooms.

The home’s 0.84-acre lot backs up to Carmel Country Club’s golf course. Outdoor features include a pool, covered patio with a grilling area and dining and lounge spaces, and a detached cabana.

Four homes in Charlotte sold for more than $6 million last month.

The county’s most expensive home sale overall in May clocked in at just shy of $7 million. That 0.64-acre property in Eastover sold for $6.97 million. Built in 1992, it houses more than 7,300 square feet, six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms.

Read more and see photos of the top-priced home sales in Mecklenburg County last month in CBJ’s monthly roundup here.

