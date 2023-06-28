‘Certainly a unicorn of the real estate industry’: 100-year-old buys new house

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Slowly and carefully, Katherine Aydlett takes steps in her new house and into homeownership.

“I have a will of my own,” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.

She sure does. Aydlett turned 100 in January. She says she bought her first house around the time of World War II, and here she is almost 80 years later buying another.

When asked if she can believe it, she told Stoogenke, “No. I cannot. But I’m happy to be here, to meet you ... in this lovely house.”

The house is in Troutman which was incorporated in 1905. So, technically, Aydlett and the town are only 18 years apart in age.

Her realtor, Gregory Bracht, told Channel 9 that he’d never met someone 100 before.

“This is certainly a unicorn of the real estate industry. This very rarely, if ever, happens,” he said.

Aydlett says she was tired of moving places and leaving things behind.

Now, some aspects of homeownership will be an adjustment, such as needing a stairlift since the master bedroom is upstairs.

Her son is coming to live with her and he is closing in on 80. “He’s a pretty good cook too,” Aydlett said.

The first thing on her to-do list is to set up the kitchen correctly. Then she’ll meet the neighbors.

When asked if she was excited, she said, “Yes. Wouldn’t you be?”

