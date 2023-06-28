‘Nostalgic’: Customers line up for Green’s Lunch’s last day in business

CHARLOTTE — It’s the end of an era. Wednesday was the last chance for customers to grab a bite to eat at Charlotte’s oldest restaurant, Green’s Lunch in Uptown.

The iconic hot dog spot along West Fourth Street is closing after nearly a century in business.

Some customers told Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis they got in line around 9 a.m. Wednesday and waited two hours to place their final order. A sign on the door let customers know what they had left.

Green’s has been in business for 97 years, first opening in 1926. Earlier this week, owner Joanna Sikiotis told Channel 9 that staffing, a decline in business and the recent death of her husband were all factors in deciding to close their doors.

Curtis spoke to one customer who said he’s been going to Green’s once a week for 50 years and wanted to make sure he said goodbye to the owner and staff on their last day.

“There is so much tradition being lost and consistency -- hot dogs were always the same, everything the same. Nothing real fancy or décor,” Dave Cook said. “It’s nostalgic, and it’s being lost in Charlotte.”

A sign on the door of Green’s gave a final farewell to customers, thanking them for their loyalty, hugs and smiles.

