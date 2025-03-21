POLK COUNTY, N.C. — Three wildfires were burning in Polk County on Friday.

Officials with Polk County Emergency Services said several mandatory evacuations were also in effect.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in Polk County Friday as fire crews from Charlotte, Cleveland County, and Grover worked to help put the wildfires out.

Faherty spoke with officials at a staging area for the North Carolina Forest service and volunteer departments.

He saw people scrambling to move campers and other equipment away from the fires.

Residents told Channel 9 winds reached 40 miles per hour overnight Thursday, causing spot fires across the mountainside.

Polk County officials said as many as seven buildings have burned in the three fires.

0 of 11 CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires CFD responding to Polk County wildfires

Neighbors spoke with Channel 9 Friday and said they were concerned about the winds picking up again.

“Just keep everything away from the brush line as best we can,” one resident said. “The winds down here have really pushing the fire even more.”

The other concern is not only the winds but the very low humidity, which was expected to bottom out Friday afternoon.

We’ll have the latest at 5 p.m. tonight on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

WATCH BELOW: York County firefighters assist in battling wildfires in Horry County

York County firefighters assist in battling wildfires in Horry County

©2025 Cox Media Group