Chancellor Adams celebrates 24th birthday

CHARLOTTE — Thursday was a special day for a favorite son of the Carolinas.
Chancellor Lee Adams celebrated his 24th birthday.
He is the miracle child who survived after his pregnant mother, Cherica Adams, was shot and killed in a murder plot orchestrated by former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth.
Cherica was 24 years old when she was killed.
Chancellor was delivered in an emergency C-section and lives with cerebral palsy.
His grandmother, Cherica’s mother, Saundra Adams raised him.
