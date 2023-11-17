Chancellor Adams celebrates 24th birthday

CHARLOTTE — Thursday was a special day for a favorite son of the Carolinas.

Chancellor Lee Adams celebrated his 24th birthday.

He is the miracle child who survived after his pregnant mother, Cherica Adams, was shot and killed in a murder plot orchestrated by former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth.

Cherica was 24 years old when she was killed.

Chancellor was delivered in an emergency C-section and lives with cerebral palsy.

His grandmother, Cherica’s mother, Saundra Adams raised him.

