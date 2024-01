NORTH CAROLINA — Two school districts in the mountains announced changes on Tuesday morning due to winter weather conditions.

Schools in Avery County will be closed for students and staff due to continued snowfall and dangerous travel conditions.

Ashe County schools will also be closed.

Schools in Watauga County will be operating on a remote learning day.

VIDEO: Several inches of snow expected in mountains

Several inches of snow expected in mountains









©2024 Cox Media Group