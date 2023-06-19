Changes made to DMV appointments as busy summer months begin

CHARLOTTE — More changes are coming to the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles as the summer begins.

The DMV has officially launched summer hours aimed at making your time there less time consuming.

Through the summer, appointments are only available from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. After that, walk-ins are accepted until 5 p.m.

Some offices are also open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A new tool can be found on the NCDMV website that allows customers to check wait times.

To find your nearest DMV location, check wait times and hours of operation, CLICK HERE.

(WATCH BELOW: DMV’s scheduling changes to increase walk-in availability take effect)

DMV’s scheduling changes to increase walk-in availability take effect

©2023 Cox Media Group