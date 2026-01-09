Channel 9 to host live debate in Mecklenburg County Sheriff race

CHARLOTTE — The four candidates in the race for Mecklenburg County Sheriff are set to square off in a debate that you’ll be able to watch live on Channel 9.

Sheriff Garry McFadden is running for his third term as sheriff. Retired Chief Deputy Rodney Collins, CMPD Sergeant Ricky Robbins, and former Mecklenburg County Detention Officer Antwain Nance are all challenging McFadden for the office.

All four candidates agreed to participate in the debate we’re hosting. They’ll be answering questions about several topics, including Iryna’s law, crime in the county and juvenile justice.

The debate will air live on Channel 9 at 7 p.m. on January 28.

(VIDEO: More inmates expected under Iryna’s Law, sheriff says)

