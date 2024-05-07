Channel 9 joins Second Harvest Food Bank to help local families

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to help local families in need.

Last year, we collected more than 4,000 pounds of food. This year, the need is expected to be even greater.

“We are just grateful for the community for all they do to support us, and we need to know that we need you to continue to support us,” said Kay Carter, the CEO with Second Harvest.

As families continue to battle rising food prices, the high cost of living, and the end of increased Covid-era benefits, Carter is pleading for the community to help local families put food on the table.

“Every can is important, every dollar is important. Whether you can donate a little bit or whether you bring a pick-up truck full, we still want to see you and say thank you,” Carter said.

You can donate your nonperishable food items at many Arby’s and Ashley Furniture locations around Charlotte until June 30. See a map of donation locations below:

