Channel 9 sits down with Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee

CHARLOTTE — From trading stocks to coaching the best basketball players in the world. Charlotte Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee sat down with Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown to talk about his unique journey to coaching in the NBA.

Lee left the basketball world for a possible career.

“I was at a point with my fiance. Where are we? Are we gonna stay overseas and keep playing basketball. So she was working in New York, I was playing overseas,” Lee said. “A this point we had been together for eight years, and her dad was suffering from stage four colon cancer. I knew that she wasn’t going be able to uproot her life from New York and it was gonna take one of us to have to sacrifice. And in that moment, I knew that she meant more to me than anything else.”

Basketball eventually made its way back into Lee’s life.

“So after a year and a half working on Wall Street. This whole time I’m living in New York and working on Wall Street. I’m still going to New York athletic club, playing basketball, hooping… Trying to scratch that itch," Lee said. “And I went to go work a hoop group event because at this point I’m like I’m really missing basketball. So I got an opportunity to coach, and run a gym for the hoop group and was like this is what I wanna do. I want to coach.”

>> Watch the part of Brown’s interview with Charles Lee in the video at the top of the page. You can watch the full interview on our new sports interview show called “Signature.” It will air at 9:30 p.m. on June 24th on Channel 9.

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