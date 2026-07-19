CHARLOTTE — An officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been arrested and charged with assault after investigators say he allegedly pushed a person off a bicycle during an early morning encounter in uptown Charlotte.

Officer Malcolm Joseph is charged with simple assault following an incident that happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke to the teen and his family. The victim, who will not be named, says he and some friends were riding bikes and then popped some wheelies.

It got Officer Joseph’s attention, and the officer allegedly parked very close to the teen.

“He pulls in there, stops his car, he opens his door, and just like that, he tackles me pretty much,” the teen victim said.

The teen showed Counts his injuries on his back.

Teen hurt and CMPD officer assault Teen says CMPD officer threw him to the ground while riding bikes with friends near Uptown (WSOC.)

“So in a 7-hour stretch we were notified that my son did nothing wrong, he’s not in trouble, and the detectives were investigating if this police officer used excessive force,” the victim’s father said.

CMPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau launched an investigation into the incident. After Officer Joseph voluntarily met with detectives, investigators obtained a warrant charging him with simple assault.

Police said Joseph later turned himself in to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD’s Internal Affairs Division is also conducting a separate administrative investigation. Joseph has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation.

Department records show Joseph joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Sept. 3, 2024, and is assigned to the Central Division.

In a statement, CMPD Chief Estella Patterson emphasized the department’s commitment to accountability.

“No one is above the law, especially those of us entrusted to uphold it,” Patterson said. “The alleged actions of this individual are troubling and do not reflect the values of our organization. CMPD is committed to building community trust through transparency and accountability.”

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