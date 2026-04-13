Hornets games reach record attendance as fans bring winning energy

CHARLOTTE — Hornets fans showed up this season at record rates.

The Spectrum Center stayed full during the 2025-26 season, brining an energy to the court that the team has praised.

It has been ten years since the Hornets last reached the post season, but the fan support has been there.

And with all the recent wins, the Spectrum Center is as rocking as it was during the 2015-16 season.

Players said the crowd can help bring up the energy on the court at crunch-time moments.

Head Coach Charles Lee said the fans deserve credit for all the energy they have been bringing all year.

“You can feel the vibe in here,” he said. “You can feel the juice, and in an atmosphere or when the stakes are really high, it’s good to have that support from the crowd. When you come home, you need a little extra juice, and so hopefully we can afford this wonderful fan base another game in the postseason.”

The Hornets sold out 25 games this season, and their attendance is the highest it has been since the 1997-98 season.

Tune in to Channel 9 at 7 p.m. for a special look at the Hornets ahead of the play-in.

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