Channel 9 sits down with Panthers’ offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers’ offensive line, once considered one of the team’s deepest units, has been significantly impacted by injuries this season.

Despite the challenges, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu emphasizes the importance of continuity and teamwork among the offensive line players.

Ekwonu, who joined the Panthers in the same class as Cade Mays, talked to Channel 9 about the camaraderie and intentional efforts to build a strong unit through activities like team dinners and off-season trips.

“It’s just one of those things where you just have it in you or you don’t,” Ekwonu said, describing the unique bond and coordination required among offensive line players.

>> In the video at the top of the page, watch the full interview with Ekwonu.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte FC wins on penalty kicks against New York City FC)

Charlotte FC wins on penalty kicks against New York City FC

©2025 Cox Media Group