CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 anchor Erica Bryant was honored as the Community Recipient of the 2026 Woman of Distinction Award.

The award, presented by the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, recognizes a local leader whose commitment to philanthropy, community service, and leadership profoundly impacts our region.

Channel 9’s Erica Bryant honored with Woman of Distinction Award

“The committee feels that your decades of advocacy in the community, specifically representing causes that improve the lives of women in our community, make you an overwhelmingly deserving candidate,” officials said.

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