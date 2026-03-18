Channel 9’s John Ahrens helps judge charity cooking competition

CHARLOTTE — Several Charlotte Checkers players took part in a cookoff for charity, and Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens was one of the judges who helped choose this year’s winning dish.

The annual cooking competition is presented by Queen City Homestore, and the winning Checkers player gets to choose a charity that gets a $5,000 donation.

This year, Jack Devine’s fried catfish and whipped potatoes took the victory. He chose Veterans Bridge Home to get the $5,000 donation from the Checkers and Queen City Homestore.

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