Local

Channel 9′s Steve’s Coats for Kids drive kicks off 20th year

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Steve's Coats for Kids 2023 This year, Channel 9 is celebrating 20 years of Steve’s Coats for Kids.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Steve’s Coats for Kids drive has officially started.

This year, Channel 9 is celebrating 20 years of Steve’s Coats for Kids.

RELATED: Steve’s Coats Collection Day is December 6, 2023

Right now, Channel 9′s Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson is asking for donations of new and gently worn coats of all sizes across the Carolinas. Every coat goes directly to a child in need.

Donate now through Dec. 31 at select Arby’s and Ashley Stores and at any Charlotte firehouse.

Click here to find a donation location near you, or click through the map below:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read