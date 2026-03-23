‘Chaos’: Deadly shooting happened at pool booked through rental app

CHARLOTTE — A deadly shooting at a north Charlotte house Sunday night started with a pool party that was booked through a peer-to-peer rental app called Swimply.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz just spoke to the woman who lives in the house on Hucks Road near Old Statesville and Interstate 485.

She said she rented out her pool and wasn’t home when she got a call about a shooting. Richard Thomas, 20, died and four others were hurt. The renter said the event was allowed to have 200, but she estimated there were 500 partygoers at the pool.

#NEW: the woman who rents the house where a deadly pool party was held, says she rents the pool out thru Swimply. She says she maxed the event at 200 people but by the time she left, she guesses there were 500 here.



Here’s what that backyard looks like.



5 shot. One dead. pic.twitter.com/LNQ1Gex6hJ — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) March 23, 2026

Neighbor Colby Granger told Sáenz there were hundreds of people there.

“(There were) people sprinting,” he said. “Like 150 in the backyard, 50 people in the front yard, people running everywhere. hiding in the bushes, running across the street, running to get into cars, cars driving through the front yard, picking people up, just chaos.”

Swimply is like Airbnb but for pools and can have more amenities, such as hot tubs, bathrooms, grills, speakers, etc.

At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, Sáenz will interview the woman who rented out the pool.

VIDEO: 1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at north Charlotte party

1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at north Charlotte party

©2026 Cox Media Group