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‘Chaos’: Deadly shooting happened at pool booked through rental app

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A deadly shooting at a north Charlotte house Sunday night started with a pool party that was booked through a peer-to-peer rental app called Swimply.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at north Charlotte party

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz just spoke to the woman who lives in the house on Hucks Road near Old Statesville and Interstate 485.

She said she rented out her pool and wasn’t home when she got a call about a shooting. Richard Thomas, 20, died and four others were hurt. The renter said the event was allowed to have 200, but she estimated there were 500 partygoers at the pool.

Neighbor Colby Granger told Sáenz there were hundreds of people there.

“(There were) people sprinting,” he said. “Like 150 in the backyard, 50 people in the front yard, people running everywhere. hiding in the bushes, running across the street, running to get into cars, cars driving through the front yard, picking people up, just chaos.”

Swimply is like Airbnb but for pools and can have more amenities, such as hot tubs, bathrooms, grills, speakers, etc.

At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, Sáenz will interview the woman who rented out the pool.

VIDEO: 1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at north Charlotte party

1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at north Charlotte party

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Hunter Sáenz

Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

Hunter is a reporter for Channel 9.

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