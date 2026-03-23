Local

Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte.

Officers responded to a call in the 5900 block of Hucks Road Sunday evening.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Salisbury neighborhood

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Salisbury neighborhood

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read