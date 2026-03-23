Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte.
Officers responded to a call in the 5900 block of Hucks Road Sunday evening.
I’m told by one witness there was some sort house/pool party with at least 100 people in attendance when shots rang out. Younger crowd. People are getting picked up. Still awaiting info from CMPD @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/0K070BEIvJ— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 23, 2026
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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