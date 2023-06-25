Charcuterie shop Babe & Butcher to open at Park Road Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE — Babe & Butcher is doubling down on Charlotte.

The charcuterie brand plans to open a 2,063-square-foot store at Park Road Shopping Center in September. It will be in the former Southern Pressed Juicery space near Michaels.

Lindsay Anvik and Rob Henricks launched the brand in 2019, after relocating to Charlotte from New York. It started as a web-based business — with plans for it to be a weekend venture. Then the duo catered a charity event, and interest skyrocketed.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Indian Trail coffee shop offers nutritious bites and beverages

Indian Trail coffee shop offers nutritious bites and beverages

©2023 Cox Media Group