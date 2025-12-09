Charge dropped against ICE protester arrested during Operation Charlotte’s Web

CHARLOTTE — The Department of Justice has dismissed the charges against a man accused of assaulting federal officers during ‘Operation Charlotte’s Web’ in late November.

Channel 9 learned Tuesday that the DOJ filed a motion to dismiss the charges last week against Cristobal Maltos.

Federal prosecutors had said that Maltos allegedly followed U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents during November’s operation in Charlotte, and they claimed he hit an officer as he drove away.

The prosecution requested a continuance on the case in late November to bring the charges before a grand jury in Asheville to secure an indictment – it’s unclear if the case made it that far.

On Dec. 3, the DOJ filed a motion to dismiss the charges and on Dec. 5, the judge signed an order to do just that. The charges are dismissed without prejudice, meaning it’s possible the government could file new charges against Maltos.

This is the third case in which a protestor who was arrested for similar charges during Operation Charlotte’s Web has had their charges dropped or reduced.

The driver of a van involved in a chase with agents was charged with impeding officers with an enhanced charge of using a deadly weapon for allegedly hitting them with the van. Earlier this month, a judge dropped the enhanced charge, the suspect still faces the initial charge.

In another case, a woman who protested outside a Homeland Security facility had a felony assault charge dropped. In her case, the DOJ did file a new case against her, this time for multiple misdemeanor charges.

