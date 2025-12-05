Prosecutors move to drop felony charges in alleged assault on Border Patrol officer

CHARLOTTE — Prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss a felony charge against a man accused of hitting a Border Patrol officer with his car mirror.

During last month’s operation in Charlotte, agents said Cristobal Maltos followed them, and when they tried to speak with him, he allegedly hit an officer as he drove away.

He was charged with felony assault, resisting, and impeding a federal officer, according to the Charlotte Observer.

This would be the third confirmed case where a judge tossed a felony charge tied to the operation in Charlotte.

The driver of a van involved in a chase with agents was charged with impeding officers with an enhanced charge for allegedly hitting them with the van. Last week, a judge dropped that stepped-up charge.

A woman who protested outside a Homeland Security facility had a felony assault charge dropped. She still, however, faces multiple misdemeanor charges.

