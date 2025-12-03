Driver in viral ICE chase has charge reduced after judge finds no probable cause

CHARLOTTE — Homeland Security’s Charlotte’s Web operation led to the arrest of 425 individuals living illegally in the United States, alongside a legal resident involved in a chase with ICE agents in north Charlotte.

Miguel Martinez, the driver of a van seen leading ICE agents on a chase, was charged with impeding or interfering with federal officers.

The charge was initially enhanced after agents claimed Martinez hit them with his van, but the enhancement was dropped following a court hearing.

During the court hearing, an FBI agent testified that CBP reported Martinez was swerving in and out of a convoy trailing ICE or Border Patrol.

However, when questioned by Martinez’s defense attorney, the agent acknowledged there was nothing in the complaint indicating Martinez was doing anything before the chase began.

The chase involved Martinez driving a white Sprinter van, reportedly circling Border Patrol agents in parking lots and taking photos of them.

At times, Martinez drove up on medians, through intersections, and against traffic, as shown in video footage of the incident.

Martinez’s attorney highlighted that the initial stop was voluntary, meaning Martinez was not obligated to stop and talk to the agents.

The FBI agent confirmed that Martinez did not have to stop and talk, which contributed to the judge’s decision to dismiss the enhancement of using the van as a deadly weapon.

The judge stated, “considering the Agent’s testimony and the video, the Court is not persuaded there is probable cause,” leading to the dismissal of the enhancement charge. Martinez still faces the original charge of impeding federal officers.

Despite the dismissal of the enhancement charge, Martinez continues to face legal challenges with the original charge of impeding federal officers still in place.

