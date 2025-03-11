Charges dropped against woman accused of locking man in storage unit

MONROE, N.C. — The case against a woman accused of locking her boyfriend inside a Monroe storage unit for days was dismissed last Thursday, according to court records.

The new documents also show Channel 9′s interview with the supposed victim helped lead to the dismissal.

“She did not lure me into the back of a unit for nothing. All this is just a bunch of bull crap,” Gary Oxendine told Channel 9′s Eli Brand in late February.

Oxendine said he believed law enforcement got it wrong when they charged his girlfriend, Robin Deaton, for locking him in a storage locker on Old Charlotte Road in Monroe.

“They need to get their stuff right. It’s just a bunch of bogus charges,” Oxendine said last month.

In new court documents, he referenced that interview with Channel 9 to help explain why Deaton’s kidnapping and attempted murder charges should be dismissed.

Oxendine signed a 14-point affidavit saying he originally told law enforcement he got into an argument with Deaton after she accused him of cheating.

During that argument, he told officers Deaton began looking for a bottle of liquor and when she couldn’t find it, told him to look in the back of the locker.

When he did, the signed affidavit says he claimed Deaton slammed and locked the door while telling Oxendine, “This is what you get.”

911 calls from the night Oxendine called police also reveal that original story. “My girlfriend locked me in here. She double locked my lock, and I don’t know how she put me in here but she put me in here,” Oxendine told 911 dispatch.

The affidavit later says he gave a similar story to Monroe detectives at the hospital.

But documents show the next day, Oxendine changed his story, claiming he’d actually fallen asleep in a different locker and Deaton never locked him in.

Documents say during that interview, when asked if he’d lied in his original statement, Oxendine responded, “If that’s what it takes to drop the charges, I lied.”

The affidavit then references Channel 9′s interview with Oxendine three days later, during which he said: “She closed it because she thought I had gone with an ex-girlfriend and I hadn’t. That’s what it all boils down to. She said she came the next day but I sleep and I sleep hard.”

The affidavit says Monroe police charged Deaton in good faith based on Oxendine’s original statements. However, his new statements that confirm he lied, make it impossible to pursue charges against Deaton.

The Monroe Police Department didn’t want to provide further comment on the case when we reached out to them Tuesday morning.

