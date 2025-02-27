Police arrest woman accused of locking boyfriend in storage unit, records say

MONROE, N.C. — A woman accused of locking her boyfriend inside a Monroe storage unit for days has been arrested, according to jail records.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Deaton. Records say she was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail around 1 a.m. Thursday on attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

According to a police report, Deaton’s boyfriend told officers they were at his storage unit last Thursday when she said, “This is what you get” and shut the door.

Channel 9 obtained a 911 call that was made.

“I don’t know how she put me in here, but she put me in here,” a man told 911 dispatch. “I just now found my phone in the storage unit, and I’ve been in here since last week.”

“She took a lock, and my lock, and I don’t know how. She put me in here,” the man continued.

It all happened at Cooper Storage off Old Charlotte Highway on Feb. 20. In their report, Monroe police officers described the unit as a ‘hoarder’s paradise.’

Woman accused of locking boyfriend in Monroe storage unit for days, police say (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect’s boyfriend was locked inside the unit for four days before he managed to find his phone and contact the police.

“That’s insane,” resident Eric McCorkle said. “He’s lucky he got out. I guess he’s lucky he had a phone in there. I would say if he didn’t have a phone in there, he would have been in big trouble.”

Police said that the man was taken to an area hospital but has since been released.

However, if the temperatures were cooler, his condition could have been much worse.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with the victim’s brother, who said he was heartbroken to learn his brother was locked in such a confined space for four days, without any food or water.

According to jail records, Deaton is expected in court next month.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Customer learns storage unit law the hard way

Customer learns storage unit law the hard way





©2025 Cox Media Group