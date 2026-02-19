Local

Homicide suspect attacked outside Mecklenburg County courtroom

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Mecklenburg County Courthouse
CHARLOTTE — Someone attacked a homicide suspect Thursday morning outside a Mecklenburg County courtroom.

Marion McKnight is accused of killing Jamariyae Dixon in June 2025.

He’s been out of jail since November after Judge Daniel Kuehnert granted a $100,000 secured bond. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s was attempting to revoke his bond Thursday.

A nonprofit that works with victims’ families said Dixon’s father attacked McKnight.

The nonprofit, M.A.R.C.U.S., said, “The emotional eruption that occurred in the courthouse hallway was not the act of a violent man, but the breaking point of a grieving father who has endured unimaginable loss, public humiliation, and a justice process that has repeatedly failed to protect his family.”

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno was in the courthouse when the scuffle happened.

Two people were taken out on stretchers and blood was cleaned from the hallway floor.

Blood also got on an attorney’s shirt after he tried to break up the fight.

