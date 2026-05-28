Charges dropped for man accused in University City rape case

CHARLOTTE — A man arrested and accused of raping a woman inside a University City vape shop will not face any charges.

According to court documents, a Mecklenburg County grand jury said there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward and dropped the charges.

A woman told CMPD an employee raped her in the back of the shop along East Arbors Drive.

At the time, officers said they found physical evidence to contradict his story that they never had sex.

The shop owner fired the man after his arrest.

No additional details about the grand jury’s decision have been released.

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