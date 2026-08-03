STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two drivers found unresponsive behind the wheel in separate incidents now face felony charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyler Lewis Reid

A Statesville man was arrested this past Saturday after deputies found him slumped over the steering wheel of a running vehicle containing methamphetamine and cocaine. Tyler Lewis Reid, 41, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after being discovered unresponsive in a car parked on Golden Oak Drive.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a male slumped over behind the wheel. According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, Deputy A. McDonald arrived to find the engine running and the transmission still in drive.

Deputies initially attempted to get the driver’s attention, but the man did not respond. Once he awoke, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. Reid was identified as the driver, the sheriff said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, cocaine and additional drug paraphernalia.

Based on the observations of the responding deputy, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation into driving while impaired.

Following the search and investigation, Reid was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

He faces charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor driving while impaired, the sheriff said.

Reid appeared before Magistrate Nethken following his arrest. The magistrate ordered that Reid be held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.

Charges filed in 2 separate cases after suspects found unconscious behind the wheel From left: Kristin Nicole Blumenstein, Tyler Lewis Reid

Kristin Nicole Blumenstein

A Statesville woman was arrested Sunday after deputies reportedly found her asleep at the wheel and later discovered methamphetamine in her possession during the jail booking process, the sheriff said.

Kristin Nicole Blumenstein, 44, faces multiple felony charges following the investigation on Glaspy Road.

Iredell County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after a homeowner reported a suspicious person who appeared to be impaired. The investigation involved a canine unit and led to the discovery of narcotics both at the scene and inside the detention center.

Deputy G. Deal found Blumenstein asleep in the vehicle following the initial report from the homeowner. During the encounter, Deal used K-9 Aida to conduct an exterior search of the car.

The dog alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. Following a DWI investigation at the scene, Blumenstein was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

During the booking process at the Iredell County Detention Center, authorities found methamphetamine in Blumenstein’s possession, the sheriff said.

Blumenstein was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magistrate Nethken issued a $12,500 secured bond for the charges.

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