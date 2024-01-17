Charleston-based Taco Boy to open first Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE — A popular Charleston-based restaurant is set to open its first Charlotte location this month.

Taco Boy will open in The Station at LoSo at 3700 South Blvd. on Jan. 30.

The 4,500 square-foot space will have indoor and outdoor seating for up to 292 people and feature a tortilla-making viewing window and a custom mural created by Charlotte-based artist Jen Hill.

Menu favorites include al pastor tacos, ceviche, crab and shrimp enchiladas, made-to-order guacamole en molcajete, vegan-friendly jackfruit carnitas tacos, jicama salad, quesataco, and steak tampiquena.

Drink highlights include fresh-juiced hibiscus margarita, spicy margarita, mezcalindo, and non-alcoholic hibiscus and tamarind agua fresca.

For opening week, Jan. 30 through Feb. 6, Taco Boy LoSo will be open for dinner only from 5 to 11 p.m., and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. On Feb. 7, the restaurant will host Taco Boy’s LoSo-pening Fiesta from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., featuring $5 casa margaritas, complimentary churros for each table, live DJ music, hourly prizes, and a giveaway for a rooftop private party for 10.

After opening week, Taco Boy LoSo will be open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The Charlotte opening marks the sixth Taco Boy location in the Carolinas.

The first Taco Boy opened in 2006 in Folly Beach, South Carolina. Taco Boy is also in downtown Charleston, Summerville, S.C., and West Asheville.

