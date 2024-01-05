Charlotte Restaurant Week heats up dining scene in January

CHARLOTTE — Get ready to indulge in cool deals and sizzling meals when the winter edition of Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns Jan. 19-28.

This winter’s promotion features 100 restaurants around the Charlotte metro area offering three-course, prix fixe dining deals ranging from $30 to $50 per person.

Participating restaurants can be found in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Union, Lincoln, Catawba, Stanly, and York counties.

The restaurant lineup features more than 20 first-time participants including Haymaker and STK Steakhouse in Uptown; Chapter 6 and Muraya in South End; The Fox & Falcon by David Burke in SouthPark; The Goodyear House in NoDa; Hestia Rooftop and Bonnie & Clyde’s Lounge in Ballantyne; State of Confusion CLT and SupperClub SouthEnd in LoSo; Port City Club by David Burke in Cornelius; Latitudes Island Bar & Grille in Denver; and Cowa-Saké in Hickory.

For the full list of participating restaurants and to see their special Queen’s Feast menus, go to charlotterestaurantweek.com.

Reservations are recommended to ensure seats during prime dining times and can be made through the event’s website.

