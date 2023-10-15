Charlotte African American Book Festival hosts first annual event

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte African American Book Festival turned the page on its first chapter. The organization hosted its first annual festival in Uptown this weekend.

It happened Saturday at the historic Second Ward High School gym, which is off East Brooklyn Village Avenue.

The event celebrates African American contributions to literary culture by shining a light on the stories they’ve told.

“A lot of African American books are in book stores, but there’s nothing like meeting an author face-to-face, getting an autograph signed, getting a picture taken and actually speaking to them one-on-one,” said Roy Wyatt, a festival curator.

Organizers hope to host book festivals like this one every year.

