Charlotte airport joins ‘Families on the Fly’ campaign for smoother family travel

CHARLOTTE — Traveling through Charlotte-Douglas International Airport with children is now easier thanks to a new TSA policy.

The Transportation Security Administration has launched the "Families on the Fly" campaign, aimed at families traveling with children 12 and under.

“What we’re seeing is an expedited process for the families,” said Jason Pantages, Federal Security Director at John Wayne Airport.

The new policy includes dedicated security lanes for families, discounts on TSA PreCheck, and a dedicated PreCheck security line for military families.

The program has also been implemented at Charleston International Airport in South Carolina, with other locations in Florida, Hawaii, and California also participating.

The ‘Families on the Fly’ campaign is expected to streamline the security process for families, reducing wait times and improving the travel experience at participating airports.

