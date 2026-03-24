Travelers give back to federal workers amid partial government shutdown

CHARLOTTE — As wait times remain high at airports nationwide and TSA officers continue to work without pay, people are stepping up to help federal workers during the partial government shutdown.

Travelers can drop off gas or grocery gift cards up to $20 at the airport information desk. Under federal rules, you can only donate gas or grocery cards.

Other local organizations are also joining in to assist workers. Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association are providing free lunches to federal workers impacted by the shutdown.

Even if you aren’t traveling, you can still help outside the airport. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 for more donation locations.

WATCH ABOVE: Channel 9’s Erika Jackson is live at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with current wait times and how you can help.

VIDEO: ICE agents to fill in for TSA at some airports

ICE agents to fill in for TSA at some airports

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