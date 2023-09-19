Charlotte Airport workers protesting for better pay and conditions

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Douglas Airport workers organized near the airport Tuesday morning, protesting for better work conditions.

Pilots, flight attendants, service workers and supporters are asking for better wages, benefits to reduce turnover, and increased safety.

Workers pointed to working in extreme heat during the summer without access to adequate water or healthcare.

This is part of a nationwide protest organized as the Federal Aviation Association budget looms.

Congress faces a September 30th deadline to fund the FAA.

