Charlotte airport working on traffic solutions for the holiday season

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is making changes to help with traffic over the holidays.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, people waited for over an hour in traffic outside the airport just to get to their terminals. It was the busiest time at the airport ever.

The new bus route will be taken by the Long Term 1, Express and employee shuttles. It will take a public roadway. The airport’s chief operating officer declined to tell me the route out of fear it will get backed up as well @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 7, 2023

Now, airport officials say they’ve come up with long and short term solutions so it doesn’t happen again at Christmastime.

The Charlotte airport is going to ramp up communication by using its signs to communicate real-time updates about how long it will take people to get to the terminal. Think of Disney World and the signs it has to tell people how much longer in line they have to wait.

The airport is also going to work with the North Carolina and Charlotte Departments of Transportation on signalization changes. Charlotte Douglas officials said during Thanksgiving, the timing of the lights hadn’t been adjusted on Wilkinson Boulevard and Josh Birmingham Parkway or their adjoining intersections. That resulted in backups.

And finally, the airport is going to take some of its shuttle buses and reroute them so they don’t have to sit in the same traffic. This applies to the Long Term, Express and employee buses.

The airport is not saying which route these buses will take because they are using a public street, and the airport doesn’t want this route to get overly crowded too.

“We don’t want to publicize it so much because I wouldn’t want regular passengers to try to utilize this route, because it is a public roadway,” Chief Operating Officer

Jerome Woodard said.

Long term, the city will explore potentially moving the Uber and Lyft pickups. At one point, they considered moving them to the hourly parking deck, but nothing has been finalized.

(WATCH BELOW: Airport officials urge travelers to arrive early, be prepared for busy travel day)

Airport officials urge travelers to arrive early, be prepared for busy travel day

©2023 Cox Media Group