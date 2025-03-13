Charlotte among the top metros for population growth

CHARLOTTE — More people are moving to the Charlotte metro, keeping it among the top in the nation for population growth.

This is according to the 2024 U.S. Census Bureau estimates that were released on Thursday.

It said our area gained more than 61,000 people from the year prior.

This would bring the population to around 2.8 million.

The two percent increase fell just outside the top ten for booming U.S. metros, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

