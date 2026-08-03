Local

Charlotte area adds new luxury condos, townhomes to mix as high-profile apartment plans advance

By Charlotte Business Journal
South End Southern Land Co. expects to begin site work by the end of this year on its mixed-use project at the former Tyber Creek Pub site. That development at South Boulevard and East Tremont Avenue will include a multifamily tower and ground-floor retail use. The Nashville, Tennessee-based developer in the homestretch of the design phase, finalizing the total number of units and floors as well as property amenities. It obtained approval in June from the Federal Aviation Administration related to building height requirements. The project aims to connect the Dilworth and South End neighborhoods. It could include about 300 apartments and elevated outdoor amenity decks, according to the firm's website. Southern Land Co. has spent the last several years navigating market conditions that have hindered development and construction across the country. Now that those conditions have started to improve, the firm is moving forward with the project. Longtime community staple Tyber Creek also will return after its original location closed there in spring 2024. It moved to a nearby site in South End's Gold District. Southern Land Co. said it is working with Tyber ownership on a restaurant concept for the ground floor. (Melissa Key)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area is adding new luxury offerings to its residential pipeline.

In Myers Park, Copper Builders is finishing its Four09 Queens development, with 17 condos starting at $2 million. The Charlotte-based builder has two more boutique condo projects starting vertical construction soon in Myers Park and Eastover. They are within a 2.5-mile radius of Four09 Queens and will start in the high $2 million to $3 million range.

Plans also are advancing for new apartments across the area.

Southern Land Co. intends to begin site work before the end of the year on a multifamily tower with ground-floor retail at the former Tyber Creek Pub site on the edge of South End.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read