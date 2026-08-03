Charlotte area adds new luxury condos, townhomes to mix as high-profile apartment plans advance

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area is adding new luxury offerings to its residential pipeline.

In Myers Park, Copper Builders is finishing its Four09 Queens development, with 17 condos starting at $2 million. The Charlotte-based builder has two more boutique condo projects starting vertical construction soon in Myers Park and Eastover. They are within a 2.5-mile radius of Four09 Queens and will start in the high $2 million to $3 million range.

Plans also are advancing for new apartments across the area.

Southern Land Co. intends to begin site work before the end of the year on a multifamily tower with ground-floor retail at the former Tyber Creek Pub site on the edge of South End.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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