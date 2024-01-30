Charlotte-area Black History Month events, programs

CHARLOTTE — Each February, we honor and celebrate the achievements of Black Americans for Black History Month. Special events, performances, and programs are held throughout Charlotte during the month.

Here’s a list of events taking place for Black History Month in 2024:

Feb 3 — Elevating Our Voices: Code Switching and Black Identity

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is hosting a conversation about code-switching and its nuances in the workplace. Head to the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library (formerly Beatties Ford Regional Library) at 1 p.m. Link

Feb. 10 — The 2024 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival

The seventh annual 2024 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival themed “Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future” will feature 100 Black-owned companies. Expect crafts, culture, art, games, and performances. Begins at 1 p.m.; admission is free. Link

Feb. 18 — Women of a New Tribe: A Celebration of Womanhood

The Kannapolis African American Museum is celebrating the strength, beauty, and resilience of African American women. There will be a showcase, reception, silent auction, and free photoshoot ($5 to order a photo). Starts at 3 p.m. and has $10 admission. Link

Feb. 24 — African American Heritage Festival at Charlotte Museum of History

A celebration of Charlotte’s Black history and culture. There will be a special focus on education and community to celebrate the arrival of Siloam School to the museum’s campus. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission is free. Link

Feb. 26 — “Summer of Soul (...or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”: Screening

Join the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library for a screening of 2021 documentary “Summer of Soul.” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson uses music film and historical record to tell the story of The Harlem Cultural Festival. The event celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock. Attendance is free but registration is required. Link

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture will host programs throughout the month. Those include:

Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. — “Charlotte’s Lost Slavery History: Walking Tour & Discussion.” Free. Link

Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. — “Black Genealogy: Moving Beyond the 1870 Census” is guided by Danielle Pritchett, a genealogy librarian with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. Free. Link

