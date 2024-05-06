Charlotte-area businesses, restaurants raise money for fallen officers’ families

CHARLOTTE — After four officers were killed in the line of duty in east Charlotte one week ago, several Charlotte-area organizations, businesses, and restaurants are stepping up to help.

Scott Harris, the president of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation, described the display of solidarity.

“Love and support,” Harris said. “Coming together through tragedy.”

It’s a compassionate and loving response from a place Harris calls a big city with a small town heart. He said since last Monday’s tragedy, people have reached out to him endlessly looking for ways to help.

“Charlotte was immediate to help and be positive, and we always are,” he said. “We’re very, very fortunate to live in this community.”

The money the foundation brings in has and will continue to help in multiple ways. It’ll be part of a fund to directly help the families of the four men killed Monday. It’ll also help all first responders with their mental health in the wake of the killings.

All donations can be directed to either of those funds. Click here to learn more.

But the foundation isn’t the only place help is coming from. A warehouse is also printing up some help, and it’s coming from someone who said the shooting hit close to home.

“That was the neighborhood I grew up in. The elementary school I went to was right beyond that neighborhood,” said Sarah Baucom, one of the owners of Girl Tribe Co.

Girl Tribe Co., along with 704 Shop and Glory Days Apparel, are selling shirts with 100% of their profits going to the families of the fallen heroes. Baucom said Girl Tribe alone has already sold over 200 shirts at $18 apiece.

“Obviously, a lot of our own audience is female. And so we’ve heard of a lot of women coming to us and saying, ‘I’m the wife of a CMPD officer or a law enforcement officer and this means so much that you guys would even think about this,” Baucom said.

There are even more ways to help. On Tuesday, 35 local McDonald’s restaurants will donate 10% of their sales between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to fallen and injured officers and their families. Check out the map below to see which locations are participating:

On Wednesday, the following restaurants are donating 5% of all their sales to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation:

Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse

Link & Pin

The Cellar at Duckworth’s

(WATCH BELOW: Funeral honors fallen deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks)

Funeral honors fallen deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks





©2024 Cox Media Group